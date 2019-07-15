Bolt’s walk leads Las Vegas to 5-4 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Skye Bolt drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 5-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday.

The walk by Bolt capped a two-run inning and gave the Aviators a 5-4 lead after Mark Payton drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Payton hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Aviators a 1-0 lead. The Rainiers came back to take the lead in the third inning when Tim Lopes hit a three-run home run.

Las Vegas cut the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth when Dustin Fowler hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kyle Finnegan (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Reggie McClain (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Lopes homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Rainiers.