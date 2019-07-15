Germany 1st and 3rd in 10k open water race at world titles

Gold medalist Florian Wellbrock of Germany reacts as he is introduced after the men's 10km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. AP Photo

Florian Wellbrock of Germany edged France's Marc-Antoine Olivier by two-tenths of a second Tuesday to win the men's 10-kilometer open water race at the world championships.

The 21-year-old Wellbrock finished in 1 hour, 47 minutes, 55.90 seconds. Another German swimmer, Rob Muffels, took bronze in 1:47.57.40.

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Rasovszky, who won the 5-kilometer race on Saturday, was fourth in 1:47.59.50 and American Jordan Wilimovsky was fifth in a time of 1:48.01.00.

The top 10 finishers in the race earned spots for their countries in next year's 10-kilometer race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The open water races continue Wednesday with the women's 5-kilometer race, followed by the 5-kilometer team relay on Thursday and the 25-kilometer races for men and women on Friday. All are non-Olympic events.