Langeliers’ single leads Rome to 4-3 win over Lexington

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Shea Langeliers hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 4-3 win over the Lexington Legends on Monday.

Justin Dean scored on the play to give the Braves a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Braulio Vasquez.

Lexington answered in the next half-inning when Jeison Guzman hit an RBI single, driving in Freddy Fermin to tie the game.

The Braves took the lead for good in the second when Jose Bermudez scored on a groundout.

Lexington saw its comeback attempt come up short after Guzman scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and Fermin scored on an error in the eighth to cut the Rome lead to 4-3.

Rome southpaw Gabriel Noguera (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Zach Haake (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over four innings.

For the Legends, Guzman singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Despite the loss, Lexington is 4-1 against Rome this season.