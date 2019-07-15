McCann’s single leads Vermont to 3-1 win over Batavia

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Kyle McCann hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 3-1 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday.

The single by McCann capped a two-run inning and gave the Lake Monsters a 2-1 lead after Jordan Diaz hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Lake Monsters tacked on another run in the eighth when Logan Davidson scored on a wild pitch.

Jhenderson Hurtado (3-0) got the win with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Batavia starter Edgar Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.