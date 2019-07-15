Chandler, Honeyman carry West Virginia to 5-0 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Bobby Honeyman had four hits, and Clay Chandler allowed just two hits over seven innings as the West Virginia Power defeated the Columbia Fireflies 5-0 on Monday.

Chandler (8-5) picked up the win after he struck out six.

Up 2-0 in the sixth, West Virginia extended its lead when Austin Shenton hit a two-run home run.

Christian James (3-8) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Fireflies were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Power's staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

With the win, West Virginia remains undefeated (4-0) against Columbia this season.