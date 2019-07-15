Braves to face Brewers on the road

Atlanta Braves (57-37, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-46, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (9-4, 4.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 28-20 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs this season, third in the majors. Christian Yelich leads the team with 32, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Braves are 29-18 on the road. Atlanta has hit 149 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads them with 24, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 53 extra base hits and is batting .330. Keston Hiura has 12 hits and is batting .308 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Freeman leads the Braves with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .576. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-32 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).