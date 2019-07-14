Alvarez, Bell lead Pulaski to 8-6 win over Bristol

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Nelson Alvarez hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Chad Bell hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the Pulaski Yankees topped the Bristol Pirates 8-6 on Sunday.

The home run by Alvarez scored Deivi Munoz to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead.

The Yankees later tacked on five runs in the fourth, including a three-run home run by Bell.

Bristol saw its comeback attempt come up short after Francisco Acuna hit an RBI double in the ninth inning to help cut the Pulaski lead to 8-6.

Pulaski right-hander Yoendrys Gomez (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Ortiz (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.