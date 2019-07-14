Senegal in African Cup final after extra-time thriller

Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate, left, celebrates after he scored during the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Senegal and Tunisia in 30 June stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, July 14, 2019. AP Photo

Senegal is in the African Cup of Nations final after beating Tunisia 1-0 in an extra-time thriller on Sunday.

Senegal won with an own-goal in the 100th minute when goalkeeper Mouez Hassen pushed a free kick onto the head of defender Dylan Bronn and the ball bounced back into the Tunisian goal.

In a game of high drama, both teams missed penalties within eight minutes of each other in regulation time at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo.

Tunisia was then given another penalty late in extra time only for referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa to check the VAR TV screen on the sidelines and reverse his decision.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Senegal and Sadio Mane will play for a first African Cup title on Friday. Nigeria faces Algeria in the other semifinal.