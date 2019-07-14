Quantrill scheduled to start for San Diego against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (56-37, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Soroka (9-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Padres: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Padres are 23-26 in home games. San Diego has hit 143 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Hunter Renfroe leads them with 27, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Braves are 28-18 on the road. Atlanta has hit 148 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 23, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats. The Braves won the last meeting 7-5. Sean Newcomb earned his third victory and Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Luis Perdomo took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renfroe leads the Padres with 27 home runs and is slugging .601. Fernando Tatis Jr. has 12 hits and is batting .300 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 110 hits and is batting .302. Donaldson is 9-for-33 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .214 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).