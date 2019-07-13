Vanasco, Layne Jr. and Starr shut out Tri-City, Spokane wins 4-0

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Ricky Vanasco, Billy Layne Jr. and Nick Starr combined for a shutout as the Spokane Indians topped the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-0 on Saturday.

Vanasco (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out nine and walked four while allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Angel Acevedo (0-2) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Spokane scored three runs in the first, including a single by Luis Asuncion that scored Kellen Strahm. The Indians scored again in the fourth inning, when Jake Hoover hit an RBI double, driving in Asuncion.

The Dust Devils were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Tri-City is 6-3 against Spokane this season.