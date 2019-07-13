Overton, Lloyd and Wieck shut out Albuquerque, El Paso wins 7-0

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Dillon Overton, Kyle Lloyd and Brad Wieck combined for a shutout as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-0 on Saturday.

Overton (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Rico Garcia (0-2) went five innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

In the bottom of the first, El Paso scored on a double by Ty France that brought home Travis Jankowski. In the following at-bat, Jason Vosler hit a sacrifice fly, scoring France to give the Chihuahuas a 2-0 lead. The Chihuahuas then added four runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth. In the fifth, Vosler hit a three-run home run, while Esteban Quiroz hit a solo home run in the sixth.

France doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

The Isotopes were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Chihuahuas' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.