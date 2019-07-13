Ocando leads Boise to 6-3 win over Hillsboro

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Jeffri Ocando allowed just four hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Boise Hawks over the Hillsboro Hops in a 6-3 win on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hawks and a three-game winning streak for the Hops.

Ocando (1-3) allowed two runs while striking out four to pick up the win.

Boise started the scoring in the second inning when Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

The Hawks later added a run in the third and three in the fifth. In the third, Bladimir Restituyo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joe Aeilts, while Restituyo and Yorvis Torrealba drove in one run each in the fifth.

Wilfry Cruz (2-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits while walking one in the Northwest League game.

Andy Yerzy homered and singled for the Hops.