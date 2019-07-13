Davis hits walk-off homer in 10th, South Bend beats Quad Cities 4-3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Brennen Davis hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the 10th inning, as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-3 on Saturday.

The River Bandits took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Alex McKenna hit an RBI single, bringing home Trey Dawson.

Davis homered and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

Eugenio Palma (2-1) got the win in relief while Hunter Martin (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.