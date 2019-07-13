Dearden’s walk leads Greenville over Lexington in 10 innings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Tyler Dearden drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Greenville Drive to a 6-2 win over the Lexington Legends on Saturday.

Triston Casas scored the go-ahead run on the walk after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Kole Cottam. The Drive later scored three more runs in the inning, including a single by Cole Brannen that scored Dearden.

The Legends tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when John Rave hit an RBI single, scoring Brhet Bewley.

Starters Brayan Bello and Charlie Neuweiler both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Bello struck out 13 while allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Neuweiler went six innings, allowing one run and three hits. He also struck out three and walked four.

Logan Browning (4-1) got the win in relief while Kyle Hinton (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.