Sanchez, Bichette lead Harrisburg to 3-1 win over Richmond

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Dante Bichette tripled and singled, and Mario Sanchez tossed six scoreless innings as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-1 on Saturday.

Sanchez (7-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing two hits.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the second inning when Nick Banks hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Hunter Jones.

After Harrisburg added a run in the fifth on a single by Drew Ward, the Flying Squirrels cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jacob Heyward scored on a groundout.

Brandon Beachy (3-6) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and nine hits while striking out five in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 7-2 against Richmond this season.