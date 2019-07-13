Ramsey’s run leads GCL Red Sox to 2-1 win over GCL Twins

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Caleb Ramsey scored the decisive run on a passed ball in the seventh inning, as the GCL Red Sox topped the GCL Twins 2-1 on Saturday.

Ramsey scored after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Oscar Rangel and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The passed ball by Cannon scored Ramsey to give the GCL Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the first, GCL Red Sox grabbed the lead on a single by Kleiber Rodriguez that scored Nilo Rijo. GCL Twins answered in the third inning when Wander Valdez hit an RBI single, bringing home Jeferson Morales.

Brandon Walter (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Bradley Hanner (0-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Twins, Bryson Gandy singled twice, also stealing a base.

GCL Red Sox improved to 4-2 against GCL Twins this season.