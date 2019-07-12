Fiers wins seventh straight as A’s top White Sox 5-1

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers works against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

Mike Fiers pitched into the eighth inning to win his seventh consecutive decision, Oakland hit three solo home runs and the Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Friday night.

Ramón Laureano, Jurickson Profar and Mark Canha went deep for the A's. Laureano and Profar went back-to-back in the second inning, the sixth time this season that manager Bob Melvin's club has hit consecutive home runs.

Marcus Semien had an RBI triple and Matt Chapman singled twice. Every A's starting position player collected at least one hit.

Oakland has won eight of 10 and moved within six games of Houston in the AL West.

Yoán Moncada had three singles for Chicago to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. The White Sox have lost six of their last seven games at the Coliseum.

Fiers (9-3) allowed eight hits and struck out four in 7 2/3 innings to remain unbeaten over the past two months. Fiers, whose streak began with his second career no-hitter on May 7 against Cincinnati, pitched with runners on base in nearly every inning but worked out of trouble each time.

Yusmeiro Petit and Joakim Soria combined to retire three batters. Liam Hendriks struck out Moncada with runners on first and third for his sixth save.

The A's backed Fiers by homering in their 13th consecutive game, matching their season high.

Laureano hit his 17th home run on a 2-2 pitch from Chicago starter Iván Nova, a towering drive into the second deck in left field. Two pitches later Profar hit his 11th homer to right field. Canha homered off Nova in the sixth.

Nova (4-8) beat the Chicago Cubs in his last outing to halt a seven-start winless streak but couldn't make it two in a row. The right-hander allowed 10 hits and four runs in six innings.

ROSTER MOVE

The White Sox called up first baseman A.J. Reed from Triple-A Charlotte before the game. Reed, who was claimed off waivers from Houston on Monday, went 1 for 4 as Chicago's designated hitter.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (shoulder surgery) will start for Double-A Stockton on Saturday. RHP Jharel Cotton (elbow surgery, hamstring surgery) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt (5-4, 4.29 ERA) is winless in two career starts against the White Sox. White Sox manager Rick Renteria has not named a starting pitcher, although RHP Dylan Covey (1-4, 4.58) is expected to be activated off the injured list to make the start.