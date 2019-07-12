Herrera hits walk-off single in 11th, Visalia beats Inland Empire 4-3

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jose Herrera hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Visalia Rawhide beat the Inland Empire 66ers 4-3 on Friday. The Rawhide swept the three-game series with the win.

Kevin Lachance scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Camden Duzenack.

After Inland Empire's Michael Stefanic scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th, Visalia tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Anfernee Grier scored on a forceout.

Visalia starter Jeff Bain struck out 12 while allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings. Cole Bartlett (6-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ben Morrison (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Visalia remains undefeated (9-0) against Inland Empire this season.