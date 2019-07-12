Collins’ triple leads AZL Royals to 11-4 win over AZL Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Darryl Collins hit a two-run triple in the first inning, leading the AZL Royals to an 11-4 win over the AZL Mariners on Saturday.

The triple by Collins, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Royals a 2-0 lead before Collins scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The AZL Mariners cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Antoine Mistico hit a solo home run.

The AZL Royals later scored four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to complete the blowout. In the fifth, Diego Hernandez and Collins hit RBI singles, while Diego Maican hit a two-run double in the sixth.

Luis Barroso (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Mariners starter Brandon Brennan (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.