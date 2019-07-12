Comas’ single leads Great Falls to 5-4 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Anderson Comas hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 5-4 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Friday.

The single by Comas scored Lency Delgado and Luis Mieses to give the Voyagers a 4-2 lead.

The Voyagers tacked on another run in the seventh when Delgado hit an RBI single, scoring Kelvin Maldonado.

Grand Junction saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yolki Pena hit an RBI double and Colin Simpson scored on a groundout in the ninth to cut the Great Falls lead to 5-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brayan Herrera (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Cayden Hatcher (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Rockies, Christian Koss was a triple short of the cycle, also stealing a base. Pena doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.