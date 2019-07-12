Cuevas’ sacrifice fly leads Charleston over Columbia in 10 innings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Frederick Cuevas hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Charleston RiverDogs to a 4-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Friday.

Kyle Gray scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Charleston starter Roansy Contreras went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. He also struck out three and walked two. Dalton Lehnen (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Nelson Leon (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Fireflies, Mark Vientos homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Carlos Sanchez had a pair of hits.

With the win, Charleston improved to 12-4 against Columbia this season.