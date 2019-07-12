Alu’s triple leads Auburn to 7-5 win over Connecticut

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Alu hit a three-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 7-5 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Friday.

The triple by Alu, part of a four-run inning, gave the Doubledays a 6-4 lead before Adalberto Carrillo hit an RBI double later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Connecticut cut into the lead on a single by Kingston Liniak that scored Jose King.

Amos Willingham (1-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Baker (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Auburn took advantage of some erratic Connecticut pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

Liniak doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Tigers.