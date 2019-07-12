Duvall, Ortega and Kazmar lead Gwinnett in win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Adam Duvall, Rafael Ortega and Sean Kazmar each had three hits, as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Charlotte Knights 9-3 on Friday.

Duvall homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs. Ortega homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Charlotte cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after Seby Zavala hit a solo home run.

Gwinnett answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Pedro Florimon hit a two-run single and Kazmar hit an RBI double en route to the four-run lead.

Gwinnett right-hander Kyle Wright (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Justin Nicolino (6-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Knights, Danny Mendick homered and singled. Zavala homered and singled, scoring two runs.