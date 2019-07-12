Fry’s run leads Wisconsin to 4-2 win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- David Fry scored on an error in the first inning to help the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers secure a 4-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday.

Fry scored on the play to give the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Thomas Dillard and then went to third on an error.

Dayton answered in the bottom of the frame when Pabel Manzanero hit an RBI double, bringing home Michael Siani to tie the game.

The Timber Rattlers took the lead for good in the second when Connor McVey scored on a groundout.

Dayton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Manzanero hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Wisconsin lead to 4-2.

Wisconsin right-hander Logan Gillaspie (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lyon Richardson (2-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and six hits over three innings.

Manzanero homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Dragons.