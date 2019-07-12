American forward Johannsson signs with Hammarby

American forward Aron Johannsson has signed with the Swedish club Hammarby after four disappointing seasons with Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Hammarby announced late Thursday it had agreed to a deal with the 28-year-old.

Johannsson signed with Bremen from the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar but was slowed by injuries and had five goals in 30 matches over four seasons in Germany.

He has four goals in 19 appearances with the U.S. national team.