Voth, Taylor lift Harrisburg over Richmond 7-2

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Michael A. Taylor had three hits and two RBI, and Austin Voth pitched six scoreless innings as the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the Senators snapped a five-game losing streak.

Voth (1-0) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the second inning when Rafael Bautista hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Taylor.

The Senators later added three runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Dante Bichette drove in two runs and Tres Barrera drove in one, while Luis Garcia hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Alfred Gutierrez (6-4) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 5-2 against Richmond this season.