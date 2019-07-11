Robson’s homer leads Toledo to 3-2 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Jacob Robson hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 3-2 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday.

The home run by Robson scored Danny Woodrow and Dawel Lugo to give the Mud Hens a 3-0 lead.

After Louisville scored a run in the second on a home run by Nick Longhi, the Bats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Narciso Crook hit an RBI single, scoring Christian Colon.

Toledo left-hander Ryan Carpenter (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Keury Mella (5-9) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings.