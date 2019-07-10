Jones’ double leads Beloit to 9-8 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- John Jones hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 9-8 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday.

The double by Jones, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 7-7 before Anthony Churlin hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the frame when Connor Hollis scored when a runner was thrown out to tie the game.

The Snappers took the lead for good in the seventh when Jones drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Joseph Pena.

Josh Reagan (1-1) got the win in relief while Nick Sprengel (0-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

In the losing effort, Bowling Green got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Roberto Alvarez singled three times, driving home two runs.