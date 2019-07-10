Sports
Green, Basabe spur Visalia to 5-1 win over Inland Empire
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe singled three times, and Josh Green struck out 11 hitters over six innings as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 5-1 on Wednesday.
Green (9-1) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.
Visalia got on the board first in the third inning when Camden Duzenack scored on a groundout and Basabe hit an RBI single.
After Visalia added a run in the fourth on a single by Anfernee Grier, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Franklin Torres drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Devin Davis.
The Rawhide later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Eduardo Diaz hit an RBI single and Jose Herrera scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.
Kyle Bradish (3-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the California League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.
Visalia remains undefeated against Inland Empire this season at 7-0.
