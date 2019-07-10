Patterson leads Myrtle Beach to 3-0 win over Potomac

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Jack Patterson allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans over the Potomac Nationals in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Patterson (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three.

In the bottom of the second, Myrtle Beach grabbed the lead on a walk by Kevonte Mitchell that scored Miguel Amaya. The Pelicans then added single runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Zach Davis scored on an error, while Cam Balego hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Tim Cate (1-2) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Nationals were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.