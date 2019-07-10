Roach, Fuller carry Johnson City to 6-3 win over Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Terry Fuller hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Dalton Roach threw six scoreless innings as the Johnson City Cardinals defeated the Bristol Pirates 6-3 on Wednesday.

Roach (1-0) allowed three hits while striking out four to pick up the win.

After four scoreless innings, Johnson City got on the board in the top of the fifth when Raffy Ozuna hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Fuller.

Trailing 6-1, the Pirates cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Aaron Shackelford hit a two-run home run.

Yoelvis Reyes (1-1) went two innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Shackelford homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Pirates.