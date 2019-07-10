Juarez, Reina lift Greeneville over Danville 9-3

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Raul Juarez homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Greeneville Reds beat the Danville Braves 9-3 on Wednesday.

Carlos Reina doubled twice and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Greeneville.

Greeneville scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it put up three runs, including a single by Cameron Warren that scored Juarez.

Greeneville southpaw Jose Salvador (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Filyer Sanchez (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greeneville hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.

Jose Palma doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Braves.