Sports
Juarez, Reina lift Greeneville over Danville 9-3
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Raul Juarez homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Greeneville Reds beat the Danville Braves 9-3 on Wednesday.
Carlos Reina doubled twice and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Greeneville.
Greeneville scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it put up three runs, including a single by Cameron Warren that scored Juarez.
Greeneville southpaw Jose Salvador (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Filyer Sanchez (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.
Greeneville hit a season-high seven doubles in its victory.
Jose Palma doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Braves.
Comments