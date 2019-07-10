Brown has triple double, Pistons beat 76ers 96-81

Brooklyn Nets' Ahmed Hill, right, blocks a pass from Orlando Magic's Amile Jefferson during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Bruce Brown had a triple double and the Detroit Pistons beat the Philadelphia 76ers 96-81 on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in the NBA Summer League.

Brown, entering his second year with Detroit, had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Pistons improve to 4-0. The 22-year-old point guard played in 74 games last season for Detroit and averaged 4.3 points, 1.2 assists and 19.6 minutes per game.

Matt Costello added 18 points and seven rebounds, Todd Withers had 14 points, and Jarrod Uthoff 13.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle and Jalen Jones each had 12 points for the 76ers (1-3).

MAVERICKS 79, CROATIA 71

Josh Reaves scored 15 points, Antonius Cleveland had 14 and Dallas beat Croatia to improve to 3-1.

Daryl Macon added nine points and six assists, but had six turnovers. The Mavericks shot 55.8% from the field, but made just 5 of 19 shots from 3-point range.

Roko Rogic led Croatia with 15 points, and Antonio Vrankovic, Mateo Dreznjak, and Pavle Marcinkovic each had 12.

BULLS 75, HORNETS 72

Daniel Gafford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Chandler Hutchinson added 18 points and nine rebounds in Chicago's victory over Charlotte

Coby White, Chicago's first round pick, had 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and five assists. Chicago is 2-2.

Devonte Graham had 15 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte (1-3).

NETS 93, MAGIC 85

Dzanan Musa scored 20 points and Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help New Jersey beat Orlando.

The Nets (3-1) outrebounded the Magic 45-30.

Jeremiah Hill had 21 points and six assists, and Amile Jefferson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Orlando (1-3). DaQuan Jeffries added 15 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 89, HEAT 87

Jordan McLaughlin scored 17 points, Naz Reid had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Minnesota beat Miami.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 13 points and Josh Okogie added 11 for Minnesota (4-0). Kendrick Nunn led Miami (3-1) with 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting. Nunn had 17 points at halftime on 8-of-9 shooting.

PELICANS 99, CAVALIERS 78

Nickell Alexander-Walker had 26 points, six assists and five rebounds for New Orleans.

Jaxson Hayes added 13 points and seven rebounds and Kenrich Williams added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans (3-1). Naz Mitrou Long led the Cavaliers (1-3) with 19 points.

SUNS 79, SPURS 78

Jalen Lecque had 14 points, including two free throws with five seconds left, and James Palmer Jr. scored 11 to help Phoenix beat San Antonio.

Lecque is a 19-year old who committed to N.C. State but instead entered the 2019 NBA Draft and signed with the Suns (2-1) after going undrafted.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led the Spurs (2-2) with 19 points, Drew Eubanks scored 16 and Luka Samanic, a first-round pick in last month's draft, added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

KNICKS 117, LAKERS 96

Kevin Knox scored 25 points, R.J. Barrett had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and New York beat Los Angeles.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 16 points and Kadeem Allen and Mitchell Robinson scored 13 apiece for the Knicks (1-3). Robinson also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Zach Norvell Jr. led the Lakers (0-4) with 20 points, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

BUCKS 81, CHINA 67

Jock Landale scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting and hit three 3-pointers to help Milwaukee beat China.

Elijah Bryant scored 15 points and Daulton Hommes and Rayjon Tucker added 10 apiece for the Bucks (1-2).

Qi Zhou led China (1-2) with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

WARRIORS 73, NUGGETS 69

Jacob Evans scored 17 points, Jordan Poole added 12 and Golden State beat Denver.

Juan Toscano-Anderson added 10 points for the Warriors (3-1).

Jarred Vanderbilt led Denver (1-1) with 10 points, 17 rebounds and three steals.