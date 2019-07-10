Monzon’s single leads DSL Astros to 2-1 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Andres Monzon hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Astros to a 2-1 win over the DSL Athletics on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Astros swept the short two-game series.

Yohander Martinez scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a walk by Omar Diaz and then went to third on a single by Monzon.

In the top of the first, DSL Astros grabbed the lead on an error that scored Monzon. DSL Athletics answered in the fourth inning when Jose Mujica scored on an error.

Misael Tamarez (2-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Marcelo Hernandez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Astros improved to 5-1 against DSL Athletics this season.