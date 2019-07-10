Malave, Goris lead DSL D-backs2 to 8-3 win over DSL Cardinals Red

, (AP) -- Ramses Malave hit an RBI double in the third inning, and Carlos Goris had three hits and scored three runs as the DSL D-backs2 topped the DSL Cardinals Red 8-3 on Wednesday. The DSL D-backs2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The double by Malave, part of a five-run inning, gave the DSL D-backs2 a 3-1 lead before Malave and Teofilo Mendez scored on an error, and Raykel Guillermes scored on a single later in the inning.

Pablo Pimentel (2-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cardinals Red starter Hancel Rincon (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL D-backs2 improved to 5-1 against DSL Cardinals Red this season.