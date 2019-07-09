Amaya’s double leads Myrtle Beach to 5-3 win over Down East

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Miguel Amaya hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 5-3 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Pelicans and a three-game winning streak for the Wood Ducks.

The double by Amaya capped a three-run inning and gave the Pelicans a 4-2 lead after Delvin Zinn hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the seventh when Jimmy Herron hit an RBI single, driving in Zinn.

Down East saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tyler Depreta-Johnson hit an RBI single, driving in Julio Pablo Martinez in the ninth inning to cut the Myrtle Beach lead to 5-3.

Starter Erich Uelmen (3-2) got the win while Scott Williams (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Samuel Huff homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Wood Ducks.

Despite the loss, Down East is 13-4 against Myrtle Beach this season.