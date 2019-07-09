Sports
Machado’s homer leads State College to 7-5 win over Batavia
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Jonatan Machado hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 7-5 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Tuesday.
The home run by Machado capped a five-run inning and gave the Spikes a 7-5 lead after Brylie Ware hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.
Martin Figueroa hit an RBI single, bringing home Andrew Warner in the second inning to give the Spikes a 1-0 lead. The Muckdogs came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Nic Ready hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Jack Strunc.
Batavia took a 5-2 lead in the fifth when Brayan Hernandez hit a two-run home run.
Jack Ralston (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Edison Suriel (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Despite the loss, Batavia is 4-2 against State College this season.
