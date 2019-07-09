Sports
Santiago’s single leads DSL Dodgers Bautista to 3-1 win over DSL Royals1
, (AP) -- Carlos Santiago hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Bautista to a 3-1 win over the DSL Royals1 on Tuesday.
The single by Santiago, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Santiago scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.
The DSL Royals1 cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Omar Rodriguez hit an RBI single, scoring Guillermo Quintana.
Abel Moya (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dario Peralta (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.
DSL Dodgers Bautista improved to 4-1 against DSL Royals1 this season.
