Slovakia midfielder Hrosovsky moves to Genk from Plzen

FILE - In this Tuesday Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, Plzen's Patrik Hrosovsky celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during their Champions League, group G, soccer match againsr Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Slovakia's midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky is moving to Belgium champion Genk from Czech club Viktoria Plzen. Both the clubs confirmed the transfer on Monday July 8, 2019. AP Photo/Paul White

Slovakia midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky is moving to Belgium champion Genk from Czech club Viktoria Plzen.

Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Monday.

Genk says Hrosovsky is contracted to 2024. Financial details were not given.

Plzen says the deal between the clubs enables the playmaker to help it in the Champions League qualifying games against Greece's Olympiakos.

In his 168 games in the Czech league, he scored 15 goals.

Hrosovsky played 23 international games for Slovakia.