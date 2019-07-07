Heras’ homer leads Yucatan to 7-3 win over Durango

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Leo Heras hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Leones de Yucatan to a 7-3 win over the Generales de Durango on Sunday.

The home run by Heras scored Luis Juarez to give the Leones a 2-1 lead.

Durango answered in the next half-inning when Daniel Mayora hit a two-run single to grab a one-run lead.

The Leones later added one run in the sixth and seventh innings and three in the eighth to secure the victory.

Ronald Belisario (3-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Isaac Jimenez (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Yucatan improved to 4-2 against Durango this season.