Giron leads GCL Astros to 6-3 win over GCL Cardinals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Adonis Giron homered and had two hits as the GCL Astros defeated the GCL Cardinals 6-3 on Sunday.

GCL Cardinals took the lead in the first when William Jimenez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run triple by Yowelfy Rosario.

After GCL Astros scored two runs in the first, the GCL Astros took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Giron hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

The GCL Astros later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Rolando Espinosa hit an RBI single and then scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

GCL Astros starter Jairo Lopez (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Luis Ortiz (0-3) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after allowing four runs and six hits over four innings.