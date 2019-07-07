Parsons, Gonzalez lift Springfield over Arkansas 4-0

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Yariel Gonzalez hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, and Tommy Parsons allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Arkansas Travelers 4-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cardinals and a three-game winning streak for the Travelers.

Parsons (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

In the top of the fourth, Springfield grabbed the lead on a single by Gonzalez that scored Lars Nootbaar. The Cardinals then added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Gonzalez hit an RBI single before he homered to score Nootbaar in the eighth.

Zac Grotz (4-4) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Travelers were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Cardinals' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.