Marlins to face Braves on the road

Miami Marlins (33-54, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-37, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-9, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Braves are 21-14 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with a mark of .385.

The Marlins are 18-25 on the road. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .295, last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the club with a mark of .347. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Caleb Smith secured his fourth victory and Starlin Castro went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Max Fried took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .586. Austin Riley is 7-for-33 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Rojas leads the Marlins with 88 hits and has 26 RBIs. Castro has 12 hits and is batting .293 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .259 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Braves Injuries: Anthony Swarzak: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (quad).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hamstring), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (elbow), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).