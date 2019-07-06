Millican tops qualifiers in Top Fuel at NHRA New England

Clay Millican raced to the No. 1 qualifying position in Top Fuel on Saturday at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Millican earned the 22nd top qualifier spot of his career after his pass of 3.795 seconds at 326.71 mph from Friday in his dragster held up. It is also his second No. 1 qualifier this year after teaming with crew chief Mike Kloeber again.

"We had a big change in the offseason, and Mike and I have been friends for a long time," Millican said. "Pretty much everything I do in the race car I learned from him. He's taught me so much. It's just really, really fun and it's great working with him again. I think we're further ahead than I thought we would be."

Defending Funny Car world champion J.R. Todd also qualified No. 1 at the 13th of 24 events during the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Todd picked up his second No. 1 qualifier of 2019 and 12th in his career, thanks to his run of 4.022 at 317.34 on Friday in his Toyota Camry.