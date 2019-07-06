Kruger’s single leads Mobile to 4-3 win over Jacksonville

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jack Kruger hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 4-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday.

The single by Kruger scored Brandon Marsh and Julian Leon to give the BayBears a 3-2 lead.

With the score tied 3-3 in the eighth, the BayBears took the lead for good when Zane Gurwitz hit an RBI single, bringing home Erick Salcedo.

Ryan Clark (2-0) got the win in relief while Vincenzo Aiello (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Jumbo Shrimp, Joe Dunand doubled and singled. Riley Mahan doubled and singled.