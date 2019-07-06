Burt’s homer leads Charleston to 7-1 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Max Burt hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 7-1 win over the Greenville Drive on Saturday.

The home run by Burt scored Canaan Smith and Mickey Gasper to give the RiverDogs a 5-1 lead.

Tanner Myatt (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Greenville starter Chris Machamer (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.