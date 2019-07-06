Zastryzny, Peters lift Okla. City over Round Rock 7-3

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- DJ Peters hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Rob Zastryzny allowed just five hits over six innings as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Round Rock Express 7-3 on Saturday.

Zastryzny (3-3) allowed one run while striking out four to pick up the win.

Down 1-0, the Dodgers took the lead for good in the second inning when Angelo Mora doubled to bring home Drew Jackson and Jon Kemmer.

The Dodgers later tacked on five runs in the fourth, including a three-run home run by Peters.

Framber Valdez (1-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

For the Express, Nick Tanielu doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.