Steer’s sac fly leads Elizabethton to 5-3 win over Kingsport

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Spencer Steer drove in Willie Joe Garry Jr. with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 5-3 win over the Kingsport Mets on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly tied the game 3-3.

The Twins took the lead for good in the fifth when Trevor Jensen hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Charles Mack.

Erik Cha (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hector Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.