Rosario leads Campeche to 4-2 win over Saltillo

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Olmo Rosario hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 4-2 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Rosario scored Jasson Atondo to give the Piratas a 2-0 lead.

Saltillo answered in the next half-inning when Henry Urrutia hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Piratas later tacked on a run in both the second and third innings. In the second, Fernando Flores hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Guadalupe Chavez, while O. Rosario scored on a forceout in the third.

Saltillo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rainel Rosario hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the Campeche lead to 4-2.

Campeche right-hander Manuel Flores (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Felix Doubront (3-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and six hits over six innings.

Despite the loss, Saltillo is 3-1 against Campeche this season.