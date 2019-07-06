The Latest: Pistons sign Markieff Morris, Tim Frazier

FILE - In this May 29, 2019 file photo Golden State Warriors basketball guard Klay Thompson speaks to the media before practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto. Thompson announced Monday, July 1, 2019 his decision to stay with the Golden State Warriors for $190 million over the next five years, meaning the five-time reigning Western Conference champions have their 'Splash Brothers' backcourt of Thompson and Stephen Curry locked up long-term. Nathan Denette

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

2 p.m.

The Detroit Pistons have a Morris twin again.

The Pistons signed Markieff Morris and Tim Frazier to free-agent deals Saturday. Markieff Morris comes to the Pistons after his twin Marcus Morris spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with Detroit.

Markieff Morris was with Washington and Oklahoma City last season and is joining his fourth NBA club. The well-traveled Frazier is joining his sixth team in six seasons, after playing for New Orleans, Washington, Portland, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

1:50 p.m.

Al-Farouq Aminu has signed a three-year contract with the Orlando Magic, one that could be worth nearly $30 million.

The third year of the deal is at Aminu's option. He spent the last four seasons with Portland, and averaged 9.4 points last season. He shot 43 percent last season, his best effort from the floor since he shot 47 percent for New Orleans in 2013-14.

1:10 p.m.

Terrence Ross has signed his four-year, $54 million deal to stay with the Orlando Magic.

The Magic announced the signing Saturday, not long after the league's moratorium on player movement and signings was lifted. Ross averaged a career-best 15.1 points per game last season in 81 appearances for Orlando, all off the bench.

Orlando is also expected to complete the signing of All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic to a $100 million, four-year deal later Saturday.

9 a.m.

The NBA's moratorium on player movement and signings gets lifted on Saturday, meaning it is finally time for agreed-upon deals to become official.

Trades and free-agent signings can get finalized after 12:01 p.m. Eastern, and there are a slew of moves to get completed. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are likely to sign their new contracts with the Brooklyn Nets. Kawhi Leonard is about to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers to pair up with the soon-to-be-traded Paul George, and a complex four-team deal that sends Jimmy Butler to Miami is set to get done as well.

Golden State's Klay Thompson got the biggest free-agent deal, a five-year contract worth nearly $190 million. Portland's Damian Lillard agreed to a $196 million extension, but was not a free agent.